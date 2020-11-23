Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen to retire next month

Santa Maria Police Chief Phil Hansen has confirmed that he will retire next month after nearly 45 years in law enforcement.

Prior to his work in the Santa Maria Police Department, Hansen served 36 years in the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

In 2013, he began a four-year stint as a Santa Maria police commander, during which time he led the 2016 Operation Matador sweep of MS-13 members in Santa Maria.

Hansen then was appointed to acting police chief in early 2017 following the retirement of former Police Chief Ralph Martin, before being officially appointed to the position in July.

During his time on the Santa Maria force, Hansen has focused on cooperation, education and constitutional policing as he aims to keep the city safe.

Having inherited the role of chief following a major rebuilding of the department under Martin, Hansen also has remained aware of the importance of building and maintaining trust between the police and the community.

Hansen's last day will be Dec. 18. City officials have not made any announcements regarding the search for a new chief.

