The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an at-risk juvenile missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., 12-year-old Refugio Martinez went missing in the area of 2125 Centerpointe Parkway, near the intersection of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said. Refugio left the area voluntarily but is considered at-risk due to his age.
Refugio is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and gray pants.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.