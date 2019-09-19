{{featured_button_text}}
Refugio Martinez

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 12-year-old Refugio Martinez after he went missing Wednesday afternoon. This photo of him is approximately two years old. 

 Contributed, Santa Maria Police Department

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate an at-risk juvenile missing since Wednesday afternoon.  

Around 4 p.m., 12-year-old Refugio Martinez went missing in the area of 2125 Centerpointe Parkway, near the intersection of Miller Street and Betteravia Road, a Santa Maria Police spokesman said. Refugio left the area voluntarily but is considered at-risk due to his age.

Refugio is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, around 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 119 pounds.  He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and gray pants. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Razi Syed covers Santa Maria City Government for Lee Central Coast Newspapers.  Follow him on Twitter @razisyed

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Government

Razi Syed covers city government for the Santa Maria Times. He is a graduate of Fresno State University and New York University.