A 15-year-old suspect has been booked into Juvenile Hall on charges of robbery and battery causing serious bodily injury, after allegedly being involved in a robbery near Memorial Park in Santa Maria on Monday evening.
Santa Maria police officers responded to a call of a reported strong-arm robbery in the area of West El Camino and North Pine Street after witnesses saw two individuals fleeing the scene after punching and robbing one person.
The victim was reportedly attacked by two people who punched the individual several times causing them to lose consciousness. The two subjects then took the victim's property and fled the scene.
One of the suspects was located and apprehended by officers after a short pursuit, and the victim's stolen items were found and returned after being located with help from the community.
At this time there is limited information on the second suspect. We will update the story with more information as soon as it becomes available.