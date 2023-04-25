Zamora.png

Mario Zamora

Santa Maria police arrested 19-year-old Mario Zamora Tuesday morning in connection with a recent shooting. 

Sgt. Daniel Rios said police took Zamora into custody at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday following the execution of an arrest warrant. Zamora was arrested without incident, Rios said.

A search of the residence resulted in the recovery of one stolen firearm, one unregistered firearm, firearm accessories, gang indicia and ammunition, Rios said. Zamora was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail for shooting at an inhabited dwelling with a gang enhancement and weapons violations.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0