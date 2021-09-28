100820 active aging week concert 002

A senior couple enjoys the performance by the Simply Saxes Quartet at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center during Active Aging Week in 2020.

 Randy De La Peña, Contributed

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Active Aging Committee are offering a series of free activities for those 50 and older in celebration of Active Aging Week from Oct. 2 to 8.

Active Aging Week is observed annually to promote the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle and celebrate the area's aging adults as participating members of society, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

During the week, various city-run classes such as Zumba Gold, Chairobics, folk dance, beginning ukulele lessons, yoga and Build Your Own Body (BYOB) will be made free to all residents age 50 and older. 

Various Zoom webinars will also be made available throughout the week focused on smartphone use, recognizing Alzheimer's disease and diabetes empowerment.

Free events will be available during Active Aging Week at the following locations and times:

Saturday, Oct. 2

8 a.m., Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer's — Rotary Centennial Park

Sunday, Oct. 3

1:30 to 4 p.m., Active Aging Week Dance — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

Monday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. to noon, Outdoor Ukulele Demonstration and Singalong — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

10 a.m. to noon, Rite Aid Flu Shot Clinic — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

3 to 4:30 p.m., Introduction to Pickleball Clinic — Hagerman Sports Complex

10 to 11 a.m., Intergenerational Story Time — Elwin Mussell Senior Center 

Wednesday, Oct. 6

9 to 10 a.m. Zumba Gold class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Chairobics class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

Thursday, Oct. 7

9 to 10 a.m., Build Your Own Body class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center

10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Yoga class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center 

Friday, Oct. 8

9 to 10:3 a.m., Los Flores Ranch Park Guided Hike

For more information about free Active Aging Week events, visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.

1
0
0
0
0