The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Active Aging Committee are offering a series of free activities for those 50 and older in celebration of Active Aging Week from Oct. 2 to 8.
Active Aging Week is observed annually to promote the benefits of a healthy, active lifestyle and celebrate the area's aging adults as participating members of society, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.
During the week, various city-run classes such as Zumba Gold, Chairobics, folk dance, beginning ukulele lessons, yoga and Build Your Own Body (BYOB) will be made free to all residents age 50 and older.
Various Zoom webinars will also be made available throughout the week focused on smartphone use, recognizing Alzheimer's disease and diabetes empowerment.
Free events will be available during Active Aging Week at the following locations and times:
Saturday, Oct. 2
8 a.m., Santa Maria Walk to End Alzheimer's — Rotary Centennial Park
Sunday, Oct. 3
1:30 to 4 p.m., Active Aging Week Dance — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
Monday, Oct. 4
11 a.m. to noon, Outdoor Ukulele Demonstration and Singalong — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
Tuesday, Oct. 5
10 a.m. to noon, Rite Aid Flu Shot Clinic — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
3 to 4:30 p.m., Introduction to Pickleball Clinic — Hagerman Sports Complex
10 to 11 a.m., Intergenerational Story Time — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
Wednesday, Oct. 6
9 to 10 a.m. Zumba Gold class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Chairobics class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
Thursday, Oct. 7
9 to 10 a.m., Build Your Own Body class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Yoga class — Elwin Mussell Senior Center
Friday, Oct. 8
9 to 10:3 a.m., Los Flores Ranch Park Guided Hike
For more information about free Active Aging Week events, visit cityofsantamaria.org/recreation.