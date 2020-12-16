You have permission to edit this article.
Santa Maria Planning Commission to continue review of two projects tonight

Santa Maria Planning Commission to continue review of two projects tonight

  Updated
The Santa Maria Planning Commission will continue its discussion of two separate housing projects during tonight's meeting at Santa Maria City Hall. 

Because of the coronavirus pandemic the meeting will be closed to public attendance, however you can watch the meeting on the city's YouTube page -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAmcDZPVzV6jUnVIof3F7dw .

You can register in advance of the meeting to participate in public comment via Zoom here - https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tK6wH6z3Qn-diNy2AaanWA

You can also send your comments via email to Principal Planner, Dana Eady, at deady@cityofsantamaria.org or by phone 805-925-0951 ext. 2444. Comments must be received by 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. 

Read the agenda of the meeting, and see coverage from the proposed projects below: 

