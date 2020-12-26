Santa Maria Planning Commission debates policy mandating road maintenance by developers

A Santa Maria developer is pushing back against a new public works policy that requires developers to foot the bill for city road repairs along project sites, arguing that they did not receive sufficient notice and that the bill will substantially add to project costs.
The topic first arose publicly at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Santa Maria Planning Commission, during discussions about a tentative tract map for a 146-acre site next to Minami Park.
The site, currently used for agriculture and bordered by Stowell and Battles roads and Depot Street, has been designated within the city’s Blosser-Southeast Specific Plan as an eventual multi-use area with sports fields, residences and commercial activity.
Within the consideration of the tract map, developer Urban Planning Concepts requested relief from having to pay $660,000 in repairs on the bordering city streets, as dictated under the Public Works Department’s new policy.
Passed in April, the policy states that developers, rather than the city, are now responsible for repairs to city roads adjacent to the development site. Public Works Director Kevin McCune said the change was made to offset costs for the chronically-underfunded department.
“Unfortunately, the city cannot maintain the infrastructure we already have. We have a $1 billion road system, and we have about $10 million a year to maintain that … we’re underfunded by about $3 million,” McCune said. “Clearly what we’ve been doing in the past is not working.”
McCune added that developers could have found the new policy on the city’s website after it was added in April, and that it is disappointing to see them push back.
However, Laurie Tamura of Urban Planning Concepts, argued that Public Works did not take the initiative to inform them about the new requirements until last week, even though the department has been aware of the planned development of the site since 2016.
“We question why this project is doing standard maintenance for these city streets. The estimated cost for these three road segment improvements is over $660,000. The city has not offered to share in the cost of this from their maintenance fund,” Tamura wrote in a letter to the Planning Commission.
Members of the commission were more than a bit annoyed at the handling of the new policy, stating that neither they nor members of the City Council had been informed of the change.
“I’m concerned about this new standard having gone through, and the impacts it would have on developers,” commissioner Robert Dickerson said. “It seems that staff made a fairly large change internally and I’m not sure whether they ran it by any commission or council members. I’m not sure it’s required of them, but … it would have been a good idea.”
Contentious discussions continued as the commission discussed a water basin present on the site.
The tract map divides the 146-acre property into 12 lots, including three high-density residential lots, four single-family residential lots, one lot for open space, one for public spaces, one for a commercial center, and another dedicated to an onsite water basin.
The Planning Commission, in consensus with Urban Planning Concepts, was in favor of dedicating the basin on the property to the city rather than maintaining it as a privately-owned basin for the developer to manage.
Public Works was hesitant to take on the responsibility, adding that they are not required to accept the dedication of the basin.
“Generally, the city is in favor of dedications… in this case, the basins are being created to serve the development, and the city is not staffed to maintain them. I don’t think it would be appropriate to force the city to take it on without assessment of the risk manager,” McCune said.
After three hours of discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the presented tract map for the project site, therefore requiring further discussion between the developer and Public Works about adjacent road repairs and recommending that the city take over maintenance of the basin on the property.
The approval of the tract map can be appealed by city staff to the City Council, according to Assistant City Attorney Heather Whitham.
“These are times when the city has to be very careful with our budget,” Whitham said. “The city can’t just take on additional obligations as easily as it did in the past.”
