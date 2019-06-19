Citing concerns about noise from the nearby railroad, the Santa Maria Planning Commission chose to postpone a decision on the Oakley Court Apartments, a proposed residential development of 30 apartments located in the southwest portion of the city.
The proposed project, which is being developed by Gustavo Alvarez, would be built on a 2.1-acre lot and include a mix of one- and two-story buildings.
The project site is located in the 800 block of Oakley Drive, at the end of a cul-de-sac. Each of the tenant units would include two bedrooms and one bathroom, and be around 790 square feet.
The Santa Maria Valley Railroad tracks run along the project site’s northern and eastern sides. The development plans call for all of the project's buildings to be set back at least 30 feet from the tracks.
In addition, city planning staff asked for an 8-foot tall fence and large canopy trees along the railroad tracks to screen the project from the nearby industrial uses and help mitigate sound from train traffic.
On Wednesday, the Commission voted 4-0 to continue the hearing to a future meeting so a new study to analyze the noise from the railroad activity could be completed. Commissioner Tim Seifert recused himself from the vote because Dan Blough Construction, where he is a partner, is planning to build the project.
Since the property is zoned for general manufacturing, the project’s plans will require the City Council to approve a General Plan amendment and zone change to designate the lot for high-density residential use.
According to the staff report prepared for the project, the project site’s general manufacturing zoning is a remnant from when all properties located immediately south of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad corridor between Blosser Road and Depot Street were designated for industrial use.
In the years since, neighboring lots were redesignated and developed with high- and low-density housing projects.
Rob Himoto, president of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, asked the commission not to approve the project, saying it could impact the operations of the railroad.
The railroad runs engines that are 14 feet and 18 feet tall, Himoto said.
Commissioner Tom Lopez said he supported the zone change and the proposed project and believed keeping the property zoned for general manufacturing would have a greater impact on the area that now has a substantial number of residential units.
“Do you intensify an area or do you reduce the intensity with more residential?” Lopez asked. “For me, I think it makes sense not to intensify a [general manufacturing] use with all the units to the west and the single-family residences on the use.”
Commission Chair Robert Dickerson asked for a study to determine if a 10- or 12-foot fence along the railroad would mitigate noise issues from railroad operations.
The existing sound study looked at ambient noise in the area — meaning noise over a 24-hour period — and determined an 8-foot fence was sufficient to mitigate the noise.
Dan Blough, whose company will build the project, said he did not believe the extra height of fence along the railroad would have much additional effect on noise but was willing to wait for the results of a sound study.
If the results indicated a taller fence would significantly curb noise from the railroad, he would build a taller fence, Blough said.