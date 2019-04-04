The Santa Maria Planning Commission narrowly approved an amendment designating a recently approved senior housing development as a low-income project in northwest Santa Maria after an attorney representing one neighboring family raised concerns about the project.
The project — called Cox Bungalows — initially called for the construction of 30 residential units and a community center on a 1.3-acre lot at the corner of Cox Lane and Blosser Road for use as market-rate senior housing.
In October, the Planning Commission signed off on its support for the project. The following month, the City Council gave its final approval with a 3-0 vote. Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and then-Councilman Jack Boysen were absent.
On Wednesday, the Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve the project as an affordable housing development. Commissioners Tom Lopez and Maribel Hernandez voted "no."
Ownership of the Cox Bungalows site switched to the Housing Authority for the County of Santa Barbara after the initial approval of the project.
The Housing Authority requested the amendment restricting the property to affordable housing as it is a requirement for the organization to secure the low-income housing tax credits that would help fund the project.
The affordable housing designation limits the units to those with incomes between 30% and 60% of the area median income, which is considered low- and very low-income housing. In addition, the units will be made available to people with special needs, including those with physical or mental disabilities or at risk of homelessness.
Residents near the project site, which is surrounded by single-family homes, have expressed concern about how the development would affect parking in their neighborhood since the project first came before the Planning Commission.
Attorney David Bixby, who represented one of the families that lives near the project site, said they were concerned the 14 total parking spaces provided by the site would not be enough for Cox Bungalows’ tenants and that the amount of street parking would be affected.
In addition, they had questions about who their new neighbors might be, he said.
“These people have lived there for a lot of years and they would prefer to have quiet use and enjoyment of their property,” he said. “There is no limitation as to who can live there other than they qualify as low-income people. They can be homeless people; they can be people with mental health issues; they can be single-parent situations.
“That in itself creates a lot of questions as to what’s going to happen,” he continued. “Who's actually going to live there?”
The residents were concerned about a possible increase in crime or increase in emergency vehicle traffic, Bixby said.
Urban Planning Concepts’ Laurie Tamura said the Housing Authority was going to include a requirement in their lease that would not allow residents to park off-site and would not allow them ownership of vehicles once the facility’s on-site parking spots were claimed.
Robert Havlicek, executive director of the Housing Authority, said their experience from other similar projects, like Ted Zenich Gardens, Pescadero Lofts and Rancho Hermosa, indicated many of their residents did not own vehicles.
“As a practical matter, very few of them will have vehicles,” he said.
Commissioner Tom Lopez said he was not in favor of the amendment, and that based on the size of the units, housing senior families made more sense.
“For me, it’s a question of highest and best use,” he said. “It’s not a question of having the types of neighbors that have been brought up tonight — and I actually take exception to that. Those are some of the most vulnerable people in our society, along with seniors.”
Commissioner Esau Blanco said he was initially hesitant about the change from senior housing but felt the Housing Authority was able to alleviate his concerns.
“I had some doubts last meeting [and] I think those have been answered," he said. "I think there’s a need for housing in general, so whether it's senior or whether it’s special needs — either way, it’s a good thing.”
Commissioner Tim Seifert said approving the amendment would provide greater assurances to neighbors with respect to residents and parking than a market-rate senior housing project could provide.
“I think the basis of my decision tonight, and the way that I’m leaning, really goes to the neighborhood,” he said. “As a senior project, you’re going to have no control over this project. There’s not going to be any cameras. There’s not going to be any parking restrictions.”
Seifert said the Housing Authority has the means to strictly manage issues like parking, security and safety of the project.
“They have the means to make sure it’s a safe project and they have the ability to eliminate anyone that isn’t a safe resident,” he said. “I really believe this would be a better project for you than a senior project.”
Commission Chair Robert Dickerson said the Housing Authority exerts strict management of their properties.
“I know that they really keep a very, very tight rein on their tenants,” he said. “From that standpoint, as Commissioner Seifert pointed out, you’ll actually have more control of the project itself and the surrounding areas.”