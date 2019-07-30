The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has hired a former university administrator as its new executive director.
Fran Saveriano, a pianist, joins the Philharmonic after a 20-year career in administration at Oregon State University.
As a young musician, Saveriano attended UCSB, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music.
Saveriano’s position is the third staff position created in three years for the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society.
The Philharmonic is slated to begin its 2019-20 season Sept. 28. The season will feature works by composers ranging from Aaron Copland, George Frideric Handel and Béla Bartók to Bach, Mozart and Beethoven.
The season features four separate programs from Sept. 28 to April 18, 2020.