🎻🎺Santa Maria Philharmonic's 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Pacific Christian Center this Sunday 🎹🥁

🎻🎺Santa Maria Philharmonic's 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Pacific Christian Center this Sunday 🎹🥁

{{featured_button_text}}
Santa Maria Philharmonic Society - Fly me to the moon
Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, Contributed

This uplifting music and multimedia show will transport you to other worlds!

For the past ten years, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has presented children’s concerts to thousands of fourth graders throughout the Santa Maria Valley as part of our educational outreach to the community. Now, this popular introduction to the wonderful world of live orchestral music will be presented FREE for the whole family!

Maestro Michael Nowak, the architect of the hour-long presentation of “Fly Me to the Moon,” will conduct a live orchestra performing music of Tchaikovsky and Beethoven, mixed with a knock-out light show for a spectacle that will delight all ages.

Bring your friends, family and kids to this wonderful afternoon of live music and out-of-this-world visual delight!

- Santa Maria Philharmonic Society 

We have covered the Santa Maria Philharmonic's performances for area school children in the past.  Watch the video from last year's performance, or read the story below, to get a better idea of the incredible free show that will be at the Pacific Christian Center this Sunday. 

Photos: Santa Maria Philharmonic Symphony performs 'Fly Me to the Moon'

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News