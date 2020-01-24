🎻🎺Santa Maria Philharmonic's 'Fly Me to the Moon' at Pacific Christian Center this Sunday 🎹🥁

This uplifting music and multimedia show will transport you to other worlds!

For the past ten years, the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society has presented children’s concerts to thousands of fourth graders throughout the Santa Maria Valley as part of our educational outreach to the community. Now, this popular introduction to the wonderful world of live orchestral music will be presented FREE for the whole family!

Maestro Michael Nowak, the architect of the hour-long presentation of “Fly Me to the Moon,” will conduct a live orchestra performing music of Tchaikovsky and Beethoven, mixed with a knock-out light show for a spectacle that will delight all ages.

Bring your friends, family and kids to this wonderful afternoon of live music and out-of-this-world visual delight!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}