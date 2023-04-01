For nearly 100 years, cellists and violinists, music aficionados and simple enthusiasts have gathered in Santa Maria to share in the joy of classical music.

As the Santa Maria Philharmonic Society and other performing arts organizations emerge from pandemic-induced shutdowns of public gatherings, they look toward the future, growing an audience and they hope, a new home.

“Classical music is good for business. A permanent home for the symphony isn’t just a place for them to play; it’s upping the stakes for the community. Santa Maria wants to be a destination. You need business, good housing, good schools, and certainly an orchestra helps the caliber of the community,” said Santa Maria Philharmonic Society Executive Director Fran Saveriano.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you