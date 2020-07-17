Santa Maria tops 2,000 COVID-19 cases; 40 test positive in local H-2A housing outbreak

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed 137 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, with case increases in Santa Maria bringing the city over the 2,000-case mark.

The county also confirmed that 40 individuals have now tested positive for the virus in an ongoing outbreak at a Santa Maria H-2A housing facility first discovered earlier this week, with 14 initially confirmed for the virus.

The total number of cases in the county among residents is now 3,752, with 394 cases still active.

Cases have been confirmed in every part of the county with rates rapidly growing, public health officials warned.

"At this point, we now know we have widespread community transmission," said Lynn Fitzgibbons, an infectious disease doctor at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. "We are clearly seeing COVID-19 re-gaining momentum in our county."

Not only are cases rising, but the virus is being spread chiefly through person-to-person contact, Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso said.

"In the past seven days, of the 526 cases we’ve interviewed, gatherings continue to be a significant issue," Do-Reynoso said. "If you're somewhere where you cannot physically distance, you should not be there."

Hospitalization rates remained where they were Thursday, with 81 individuals hospitalized and 27 in the ICU.