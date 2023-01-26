The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue its Rec on the Move program through February. Rec on the Move is a safe and supervised program where elementary school-age youth participate in free games and physical education activities. No registration is required to participate.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, the program will take place on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. at five local parks:

Mondays, Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street

