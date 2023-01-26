The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will continue its Rec on the Move program through February. Rec on the Move is a safe and supervised program where elementary school-age youth participate in free games and physical education activities. No registration is required to participate.
Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1, the program will take place on weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m. at five local parks:
Mondays, Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street
Tuesdays, Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road
Wednesdays, Tunnell Park, 1100 North Palisade Drive
Thursdays, Newlove Community Building, 1619 South Thornburg
Fridays, Russell Park, 1000 West Church Street
Rain cancels the program.
The "A Sweet February" program will offer Valentine's themed activities from 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in February at the Minami Community Center, 600 West Enos Drive.
Activities include friendship keychains and felt envelopes, picture frames and ceramic hearts, wreath making and love bugs, and a Valentine's Day STEAM challenge. Registration is required for each session. Participants may register online at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.