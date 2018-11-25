When the Santa Maria Parade of Lights rolls up Broadway on Saturday, Dec. 1, it will be such a dazzling display of lights and sounds that it’s likely no one will notice how perfectly timed, calculated and coordinated it is.
Making it so is the responsibility of the three co-chairmen who organize the annual parade presented by four Rotary Clubs, a Rotaract Club and an Interact Club.
The idea behind its organization is that the powerful sound of a marching band doesn’t overpower the softer music from a float — or another marching band — and walking groups, cars, bicycles and motorcycles are well dispersed among the floats.
“There’s a little bit of an art to it,” said Mike Gibson, who has co-chaired the parade with Dave Wright since it started 24 years ago and Tom Martinez, who joined them shortly after that.
“It’s a lot easier than when everything was on paper,” Gibson said. “Now they fill out the applications online, and it downloads them into spreadsheets.
“When they were on paper, Dave and I would spread them all out on the floor, and it would take seven to eight hours to put it together,” he continued. “Now we can do it in about half an hour.
“Thank God for computers,” he added.
Still, it’s no small task.
This year, when the Parade of Lights steps off at 5:20 p.m. from Stowell Road, 104 entries with about 3,000 people will roll, march, dance and cartwheel up Broadway to the procession’s end at the Santa Maria Town Center mall.
Gibson said the parade will include marching bands from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and Righetti high schools, Orcutt Academy and several middle schools.
“And Arroyo Grande (High School) is coming down to be in the parade, as well,” Gibson added.
A motorcycle group, several car clubs, cyclists, cheerleaders, baton twirlers, walking groups and two or three gymnastics teams — one apparently costumed as Grinches — will also be scattered among the many floats entered by businesses, government agencies, veterans groups, schools, nonprofit organizations and just friends.
An estimated 20,000 to 25,000 spectators, many of them children, will line the sidewalks and curbs on both sides of Broadway to watch them all go by, illuminated by umpteen white and colored lights.
“No, I have no idea,” Gibson responded when asked if he knew how many lights there might be altogether. “But, boy, there are a lot of them.”
Every year there are a few surprises in the lineup as well as a number of perennial favorites.
“One of the entries that always does a good job is the one from St. Mary of the Assumption School,” Gibson said.
Another of the entries to watch for is the one entered by State Farm Insurance agent Donna Randolph, which surrounds itself with “snow” as it rolls along.
“She’s got some kind of a machine that uses soap and pumps out little bubbles,” Gibson said. “It looks like snow on the street.”
Randolph said her entry will be back, but she’s changing things up a little this year, although she’ll still be blowing her faux snow on Broadway.
“We have these machines my husband built with windshield washer fluid pumps,” she explained. “They use a mixture of Dawn dishwashing liquid and rubbing alcohol, and it looks just like snow.”
In the past, their float was pulled by her van, with the faux snow blowing up and out from the pumps mounted on its top.
But this year, the van will be replaced with a 1949 Plymouth she got for her office that has classic 1940s company logos on the doors.
“We have more fun than the kids,” Randolph said, referring to the many children who watch the parade. “Some of the kids have never seen snow. We love to see their faces just light up when they see it.”
Another highlight this year will be the last entry in the parade — Santa Maria Fire Department’s new ladder truck that went into service earlier this year.
Santa Claus, who serves as a fireman when he’s not out delivering toys (wink wink), will be at the far end of the ladder, manning the second steering wheel needed to maneuver the 65-foot-long truck.
“So that should be kind of cool to see,” Gibson said.
Entries in this year’s parade will be competing for a total purse of $4,500 in prize money.
Entries will be evaluated by a panel of six judges — one each from the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Breakfast, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria Noontime, the Rotary Club of Santa Maria South, the Rotary Club of Nipomo, the Santa Maria Valley Rotaract Club for 20-somethings and Rotary’s Interact Club for high school students.
Prizes of $350 for first place and $150 for second place will be awarded in seven categories, and $1,000 will go to the sweepstakes winner, Gibson said.
The theme this year is “The Joy of Giving,” which is appropriate for the Parade of Lights.
Spectators are asked to bring canned goods and place them in collection boxes located all along the parade route. The Rotary Clubs then will turn over everything collected to the Salvation Army.
“We collect 4,000 to 5,000 pounds of canned goods every year,” Gibson said. “That’s a lot of canned goods.”
One thing that seems to characterize the parade is its festive nature — shining eyes, wide smiles and sparkling laughter — brought about by the dazzling arrays of lights, stirring music, youth performances and shouts of “Merry Christmas!”
“That’s one thing that’s so great about it,” Gibson said. “Everybody’s in a really good mood.”