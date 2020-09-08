Santa Maria Parade of Lights canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The evening of Saturday, Dec. 5, in Santa Maria won’t be as bright as most people hoped: The 2020 Parade of Lights has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotary Clubs of Santa Maria and Nipomo announced the official cancellation Sunday.
“This year would have marked our 26th year of hosting the event, and we are profoundly disappointed that we had to take this action in view of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said event Co-Chair Mike Gibson.
“What makes this so disappointing is that if there ever was a year the community needed this event to kick off the holiday season, 2020 was the year,” Gibson added.
But he said Rotarians in the four clubs hope to host the event next year on Dec. 4, after the pandemic issues are resolved and people are able to gather once again.
Community members can apply to enter next year’s parade in early October 2021 through the parade’s website at www.smparadeoflights.org.
