Santa Maria, Orcutt schools weigh options for fall classes with guidance from state

On campus, desks equipped with sneeze guards will be separated to safely accommodate a maximum of 20 students per classroom, Dougherty said, with students required to complete daily temperature checks and wear masks if social distancing is not possible.

"It’s a huge undertaking. It'll be another three to four weeks before we complete all of our paperwork. But this is a situation where you can’t overplan," she said.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District

On Wednesday, parents were invited to watch a meeting of the Santa-Maria Bonita School District school board over Zoom, where administrators discussed potential solutions for the return to school on Aug. 13.

According to district spokeswoman Maggie White, the district is trying to create a model for the school year that will be adaptable to potential changes from the state, with three options outlined at Wednesday's meeting.

"The board members and district staff are aware that the guidance from federal, state and county governments is likely to change. The district will continue to modify its work as needed to provide the best education possible in the healthiest environment possible," White said.