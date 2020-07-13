Santa Maria, Orcutt school districts continue finalizing plans for academic year

With the 2020-21 academic year scheduled to begin in a month, school districts in Santa Maria and surrounding areas continue to finalize potential plans for classes.

Last week, the Guadalupe Union School District decided to implement a blended-learning plan for the fall, with the Santa Maria Joint-Union and Orcutt Union School district boards both scheduled to meet this week to finalize plans.

The Santa Maria-Bonita School District board will meet later in the month to finalize plans.

Districts are considering options ranging from complete in-person learning, as was decided by St. Joseph High School in Orcutt, or a combination of in-person and distance learning through a blended learning model.

Guadalupe Union School District

According to district spokesman Kenny Klein, the Guadalupe Union School District is planning on using a blended learning model with partial in-person learning and distance learning.

"We have focused in on beginning the fall reopening in a blended model where students are divided into two groups. Mondays are virtual for everyone," Klein said.