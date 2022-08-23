The Santa Maria Public Library's Main and Orcutt branches will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday for staff training.
The libraries will reopen at 1 p.m., according to a library spokeswoman.
Branch libraries in Cuyama, Los Alamos and Guadalupe will be open as regularly scheduled.
Normal hours of service at all branches will resume Thursday.
The training will provide library staff with exposure to current strategies and practices that will enable employees to better serve patrons, the spokeswoman said.
During the closure, the library's website, www.cityofsantamaria.org/library, will be available for patrons to access item renewals and account information, as well as online resources.
Exterior book return drop boxes will remain open at all locations.
Questions may be directed to the library's Administration Office at 805-925-0994, ext. 2321.