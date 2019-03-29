The inaugural Santa Maria Open Streets will close off a mile-long stretch of Main Street to all vehicle traffic Sunday to promote the use of alternative modes of transportation and bring together community members.
Scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will close Broadway to Blosser Road, allowing pedestrians, bicyclists and skaters to take full advantage of the street. Open Streets will mark the first time Main Street has been closed off to traffic, according to Recreation and Parks Director Alex Posada.
Organized by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments’ Traffic Solutions Division, the event has been in the works for more than a year. SBCAG has previously organized similar events in Lompoc, Guadalupe and Carpinteria.
Carlos Escobedo, lead organizer for Santa Maria Open Streets, said 170 organizations will have booths on topics, such as health, social justice and bikes. Participating organizations include the Boys & Girls Club, YMCA, CAUSE, Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and the Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.
Organizers have put together a “passport” activity with the chance to win prizes by completing activities at different booths in an effort to encourage attendees to explore all parts of the mile-long stretch.
The goal, he said, is to introduce community members to local businesses, nonprofits and neighbors they otherwise may not have known.
Forty different performances by local artists, including singers, bands and dancers, have been lined up, according to Escobedo, in addition to a rock climbing wall, yoga classes and BMX show by Team Soil.
Participants also will have the chance to provide feedback on improvements that could be made to state highways in an effort to make alternative transportation safer and more efficient. Caltrans is developing an active transportation plan along the Central Coast and is seeking public input.
“Right after we’re done on Sunday, we’re going to start thinking about how we can do something bigger and better for next year,” Escobedo said.