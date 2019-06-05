After drawing thousands of community members to West Main Street to bike, skate, dance and walk during its inaugural event earlier this year, Santa Maria Open Streets will return on March 29, 2020.
Organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions Division, the event closed a mile-long section of Main Street from Broadway to Blosser Road on March 31.
In the place of normal traffic, the street was full of booths set up by local nonprofits and businesses. Throughout the day, there were free activities and musical performers.
On Tuesday, Open Streets organizers gave a presentation to the Santa Maria City Council to discuss the event and share preliminary plans for next year’s Open Streets.
Kent Epperson, traffic solutions director with SBCAG, said there were an estimated 20,000 people who came out for the inaugural Santa Maria Open Streets.
Event organizer Carlos Escobedo said the Open Streets coordinators surveyed 47 businesses located along Main Street, and all 47 said they would support holding another Open Streets; 95% reported that Open Streets helped their businesses do better than they would have on a typical Sunday.
Some of the local restaurants ran out of food because they had so many customers, Escobedo said.
Roger Galven, who owns Xtreme Electronics, was one of several small business owners who addressed the council on Tuesday and encouraged city officials to hold additional Open Streets events.
Galven said the event led people to stop at his store and resulted in sales for his business, which sells car stereo equipment.
“By having [Esocbedo] do Open Streets, it brought thousands of people walking in front of our store,” he said. “That was the best thing that could happen to us. I’m a small business owner and we feel like we’re neglected on West Main.
“It’s Main Street, so cars just zoom by. They’re driving at 35, 45 mph. By Carlos doing what he did, people walked by, not just from Santa Maria but from neighboring cities,” Galven said.
Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO Glenn Morris said events like Open Streets are a key part of revitalizing downtown and bringing more people to the area.
Morris said he was glad to see Open Streets organizers consulted with local businesses during the planning process.
“So often when these kinds of events happen, the businesses along the side of the event are kind of an afterthought. And often the impact on them can be negative, rather than positive,” Morris said.