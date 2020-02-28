Santa Maria Open Streets prepares for second celebration with more activities, space

After drawing thousands of attendees in 2019, Santa Maria Open Streets will return for its second year March 29, with organizers planning even more activities, resources and community involvement.
The event, organized by the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions Division, will close down a mile-long section of West Main Street from Broadway to Blosser Road to vehicles and open it up for pedestrians and bikers to enjoy free activities, music and booths from local businesses and organizations.
When planning last year's open streets, event coordinator Carlos Escobedo said he was hoping for at least 10,000 people to attend.
The event went above and beyond those expectations, with the Santa Maria Police Department estimating attendance at 15,000 to 20,000 people, a level near that of the annual Elks Parade.
This year, Escobedo is eager to involve more businesses, offer more hands-on activities and resources, and organize the event layout so there is greater space for people to walk, bike and skate around.
To free up additional space, Escobedo said there will be more booths and activities on street intersections. In addition, there will be more stations dedicated to activities like soccer and basketball, rather than information booths.
"We're working to make it a space everyone can enjoy," he said. "It's going to be crowded, but it's going to be easier to walk around."
Over the past weeks, Escobedo said, he and his team have reached out to restaurants and businesses to see if they want to participate.
Businesses that already have registered include Tom's Take Out, Xtreme Electronics, Fruteria Hernández, Boot Barn, La Michoacana Azteca and Budget Wireless, with more pending.
It's easier to get local entities involved this year now that people have seen the event and the business it brings, he said.
"The first year, it was a little hard to understand the concept of Open Streets. Now, people are excited about it and they want to participate," Escobedo said.
While Feb. 28 was the official deadline for nonprofits, performers, activity providers and businesses to register, Escobedo said they still will accept applications for the next few days.
After that, the association will begin organizing the layout of the booths and activities down Main Street.
"Once we have all the applications, now it's time to work," Escobedo said.
This year, organizers are trying to communicate more with the businesses already located on Main Street, Escobedo said.
He estimates that around 70% of those businesses will be open and participating in Open Streets, and that those not participating are doing so because they are closed on Sunday when it takes place.
New additions to this year's event will include Spanish-speaking volunteers, more resources and activities for senior citizens and information booths regarding immigration.
The event also will celebrate Cesar Chavez Day. In honor of Chavez, members of the Oxnard branch of the United Farm Workers of America will be present, along with a representative from the Mexican consulate.
The concept of "open streets" events began three decades ago in Bogotá, Colombia, where the community closed down 60 miles of busy city streets each week, opening them up instead to bikers and pedestrians.
The Santa Barbara County Association of Government wanted to organize similar events on the Central Coast, and has since held Open Streets celebrations in Carpinteria, Lompoc and Guadalupe.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.