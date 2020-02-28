Santa Maria Open Streets prepares for second celebration with more activities, space

Open Streets schedule

Open Streets will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the street closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Entry is free. For more information, visit the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/1731534976983321/?active_tab=about or the Santa Maria Open Streets website at www.SantaMariaOpenstreets.org.

Businesses or sponsors interested in being involved in Open Streets can register at http://sbopenstreets.org/participate-2020/