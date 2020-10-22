Santa Maria officials to hold virtual State of the City on Wednesday

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual State of the City virtually this year over Zoom at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The event will feature updates from Santa Maria City Manager Jason Stilwell and Mayor Alice Patino about economic developments, financial challenges and business opportunities in the city.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the chamber will forgo the traditional in-person breakfast that has been held in past years at locations like the Radisson Hotel and Santa Maria Inn.

However, even without the included breakfast banquet, this year's virtual event still will cost $20 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers.

The fee will be used to cover associated costs for the event, which has been announced as both as an "exclusive update" and "the most important business event of the year," according to chamber Events and Special Projects Manager Alex Castillo.

"While it is virtual this year, there are still costs associated with putting on this event, and charging a fee ensures our organization can continue providing valuable events, speakers and content and resources to our community," Castillo said.

Registration for the event is available at https://santamariavalleychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/40274.

City officials also plan to post a video of the State of the City address on its YouTube page after the Zoom event, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp.

