It was a star-studded affair for a Read Across America Day event at Taylor Elementary School.

Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie read to transitional kindergarten students Friday. Councilmen Mike Cordero and Carlos Escobedo also read to students and they were joined by law enforcement officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Taylor School's event also featured school board members. Santa Maria firefighters and Mayor Alice Patino were also scheduled to read at the school.

030323-smt-news-taylor-read-across-america-005.jpg
Santa Maria City Councilman Carlos Escobedo reads to students Friday at Taylor Elementary School on Read Across America Day.
