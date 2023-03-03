It was a star-studded affair for a Read Across America Day event at Taylor Elementary School.
Santa Maria-Bonita School District superintendent Dr. Darren McDuffie read to transitional kindergarten students Friday. Councilmen Mike Cordero and Carlos Escobedo also read to students and they were joined by law enforcement officers from the Santa Maria Police Department and the California Highway Patrol.
Taylor School's event also featured school board members. Santa Maria firefighters and Mayor Alice Patino were also scheduled to read at the school.
Oakley Elementary also celebrated Read Across America Day on Friday. About 25 community members were scheduled to read to students including McDuffie and SMBSD board member Linda Cordero, members of Dignity Health Hospice, St. Joseph, Righetti, and Pioneer Valley high school students and family members of staff. The theme for the day was "Books Make Our World Brighter" and students wore tie dye or brightly-colored shirts.
The day, held annually on March 2, was established by the National Education Association in 1998 to help get kids excited about reading. The day occurs each year on the birthday of children’s book author Dr. Seuss.
Bonita School kicked off the Read Across America Day festivities with a Family Literacy Night on Wednesday where former Bonita students returned to read to current students.