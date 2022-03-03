Several schools across the Santa Maria Valley celebrated Read Across America Day on Wednesday with guest readers, contests, spirit days and other activities throughout the week to celebrate the love of reading.
"Reading is celebrated every day in SMBSD schools. On Read Across America Day, it becomes a visible focus on many campuses," said Santa Maria-Bonita School District spokeswoman Maggie White.
Fairlawn Elementary School students were paid a visit on Thursday morning by Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who read aloud Dr. Seuss classics such as "Oh, The Places You'll Go."
Other City Council members including Gloria Soto and Mike Cordero visited classrooms during the week to read aloud their favorite children's books to local students.
Since Read Across America Day is on Dr. Seuss' birthday, the spirit of the beloved author was present in various activities planned by Santa Maria-Bonita schools throughout the week.
Green eggs and ham were served to students at Oakley, Liberty, Miller and Rice schools, and some students dressed up in green for a Green Eggs and Ham Spirit Day or as their favorite Dr. Seuss character.
Battles School also held a contest to see which students could read the most books, and of course, students were given plenty of extra time to read.
On Wednesday, Pacific Christian School held its annual Read Across America Day costume parade, in which students dress up like their favorite storybook characters.