Santa Maria offers free flicks
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure And Youth (PLAY), Inc. announce the return of free Movies in the Park this summer.
The Movies in the Park series presents a different family-friendly movie in a City park on select Saturdays throughout summer. All movies begin at dusk. The lineup is as follows:
• June 29 Lego Movie 2, Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road
• July 13, Selena at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde
• July 27, The House With A Clock In Its Walls, Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
• Aug. 10, Captain Marvel, Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive
• Aug. 24, Dumbo, Pioneer Park, 1150 West Foster Road