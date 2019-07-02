The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department has scheduled a variety of free activities throughout July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month.
The month is meant is celebrate the social and health benefits of using parks, facilities and recreation programs.
The events include:
- Free Movies in the Park — “Selena” is scheduled for screening July 13 at Grogan Park, 1155 W. Rancho Verde, and “The House With A Clock in Its Walls" will be screened July 27 at Armstrong Park, 1000 E. Chapel St.
- Free Concerts in the Park — Community members can enjoy live music at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m. on two days during the month. The '60s-style rock band Unfinished Business will play July 14, and the rockabilly band Drive-In Romeos will perform July 28.
- Free Swim Day — Kids can swim and enjoy the new fish slide at the Paul Nelson Aquatics Center from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 28.
- Free Youth Summer Fun — Every Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., youths ages 6 to 12 can enjoy a free lunch and fun recreation activities at the Safe and Strong All Summer Long drop-in recreation program at select neighborhood parks.
- Free Teen Pop Up Event — Youths ages 12 to 17 can enjoy drone racing, Nerf Blaster battles, bubble soccer, dodgeball and free refreshments at Oakley Park, 1300 N. Western Ave., on July 24 and Tunnell Park, 1100 N. Palisade Drive, on July 31.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.