Nominations are now being accepted for Hometown Heroes for the months of January through June by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the American Legion.
The Santa Maria Hometown Heroes Program was created to recognize individuals who serve or have served in the military.
To be eligible, candidates must be on active duty, retired or honorably discharged or among those who gave their lives in action in one of the branches of the U.S. armed forces — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.
The service member must be or have been a resident of the city of Santa Maria or have an immediate family member — spouse, parent, grandparent, brother, sister, son, daughter, aunt or uncle — residing or working in the city.
Honorees will be recognized with their names, photographs and service information on a banner displayed from streetlights on College Drive from Betteravia Road to McCoy Street.
The banners will hang for approximately six months.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260, or visit www.cityofsantamaria.org/hth.