The Rotary Club of Santa Maria (Noontime) announces two new members:
Ryan Sedley was born in San Luis Obispo and raised in Atascadero with great memories of his family and grandparents.
One of his grandfathers taught him how to work with his hands driving tractors and doing farm work. The other grandfather was in Boy Scouts and helped him understand what it means to be of service to your fellow man and community.
The work ethic and values he learned at a young age are instilled in his daily interactions.
Sedley has been in banking since 1998, has worked for many different banks primarily along the Central Coast, and has been the branch manager for Pacific Western Bank in Santa Maria for about eight months.
He moved to Santa Maria three years ago and lives with his wife, Claudia, and three children Grant, 5, Chloe, 3, and Everly 8 months.
The family enjoys camping, hiking, beach trips and helping dad build projects around the house.
Richard Batalla works at the Santa Maria Valley YMCA as the facilities, sports & RISEUP director.
He was born in Santa Barbara and moved to Santa Maria when he was 5 years old.
He is married to his high school sweetheart, Carina Batalla, and has three children, Elizabeth, Alina and Adrian.
He graduated from California State University, Fresno with a bachelor's degree in Chicano Latin American studies, a bachelor's of science degree in criminology, and a master's degree in education leadership and administration in higher education.
He is currently attending the University of Southern California pursuing another master’s degree in urban education.