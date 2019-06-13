The Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria - Noontime held it's 59th annual Scholarship Awards Dinner on May 23, awarding $36,000 in scholarships to 35 outstanding graduating seniors from the area's high schools. Each of the students met criteria that included community service, leadership skills and maintaining a minimum grade point average.
The scholarship committee read over 125 applications and the winning recipients prove that our future is in good hands. Their thousands of hours of volunteering and club and sports activities as well as maintaining their grades and helping their families show how dedicated they are to furthering themselves and our society.
Their interests range from environmental sciences to medicine, acting to police work. Several are pursuing degrees in political science and law. They are reaching their goals by attending college and even publishing their first novel. College choices include Notre Dame, UCLA, Berkeley, Sacramento State and Allan Hancock College.
The Kiwanis Club is proud to invest in the future of these students. The students receiving scholarships are:
Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria Past Presidents Scholarship ($1,000)
- Kaden Bennett
- Akemi Karamitsos
Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Key Club Scholarship ($2,000)
- Natalie Tayahua
- Omar Mata
Kiwanis for Kids Fred Homann Fine Arts Scholarship ($1,000)
- Ana Garcia DeLeon
Aktion Club of Santa Maria Scholarship ($1,000)
- Patricia Goforth
Kiwanis for Kids Tech and Trade Scholarship ($1,000)
- Edgar Vazquez
Richard and Sharon Hermann Scholarships ($1,000)
- Yolanda Gonzalez Ignancio
- Vanessa Anguiano
Joshua Geoffrey Shaffner Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
- John Blackburn
Moats Family Scholarship ($1,000)
- Hannah Jirah La Caste
- Amelia Santiago Ramirez
McInerney Family Scholarship ($1,000)
- Bryan Barriga
- Celia Gaxiola Gonzalez
Eric Okerblom STEM Scholarship ($2,000)
- Isabella Blanco
Millar-White Family STEAM Scholarship ($500)
- Brenda Lopez
Millar-White Family "You wouldn't ask a fish to climb a tree" Scholarship ($500)
- Efren Santos Garcia
Golden State Water STEM Scholarship ($1,000)
- Jessica Powell
Golden State Water Tech and Trade Scholarship ($1,000)
- Andrea Gutierrez
Kiwanis for Kids Financial Career Scholarship ($1,000)
- Joseph Cross
Breanna Nicole Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
- Samantha Pereyra
SMHS Garrett Jason Galvez Memorial Scholarship ($1,000)
- Noelia Ayuso Villanueva
SMHS In Memory of Maggie Galvez-Antonio Scholarship ($500)
- Rubi Ascencio
- Ariadna Romero Gutierrez
Santa Maria Kiwanis for Kids Scholarship ($1,000)
- Ana Banuelos
- Katherine Rucker
- Grayson Arensdorf
- Katie Adler
- Clarissa Arredondo
- Lucien Beyea
- Emily Gomez
- Kate Martella
- Nathalia Gomez
- Faith Chong
- Gabriela Ramirez Camacho