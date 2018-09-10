Citing difficulty in recruiting new volunteers due to changes in school protocols, the Santa Maria-based nonprofit GenSpan Foundation will dissolve and transfer its programs, along with an endowment worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, to the Santa Maria Valley YMCA.
Founded in 2001, GenSpan provides educational and social programs to assist children in Santa Maria and surrounding communities.
In addition to the growing difficulty of recruiting volunteers, GenSpan Foundation executive director Brenda Frazier said the decision to transfer its programs to the YMCA was spurred by her decision to move out of state.
“I’m moving to Wisconsin so instead of getting a new executive director, we thought it’d be better to join with the Y,” Frazier explained.
Attorneys now are completing paperwork to transfer GenSpan’s funding to the YMCA as an endowment. The endowment is worth roughly $500,000, said Franziska Shepard, who founded GenSpan with her late husband, Dennis.
Gloria Archuleta, a longtime GenSpan volunteer, said she was upset about GenSpan closing down.
“I feel sad about it closing down — it was a good program,” said Archuleta, who added she will continue volunteering in local schools through the YMCA.
Though GenSpan is dissolving as an organization, many of the nonprofit's programs — like field trips to the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and mentoring in the classrooms — will continue through the YMCA, Frazier said. The annual Christmas Comes Early program — which involves taking around 80 children to Hometown Buffet for dinner and a PCPA program — also will continue.
Additionally, a current GenSpan employee will be hired by the YMCA to run GenSpan’s gift shop at the Merrill Gardens senior center two days a week. The shop — which is stocked with stationery supplies, toiletries, stamps, candy and other items — helps seniors have access to necessary items.
“Some of the seniors can’t get out the way they should,” Frazier explained. “Since I was leaving, I thought, I don’t want [the store] to go astray.”
Looking back at the 17 years of work GenSpan has done in the local community, Frazier said she feels proud of what the organization has accomplished.
“Our motto was if we can help one child, we’ve succeeded,” Frazier said. “But we’ve gotten to help hundreds of children.”