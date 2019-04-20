An Earth Day celebration Saturday at the Santa Maria Museum of Natural History offered nature crafts, a chance to pet goats and chickens, a look inside a colony of bees, live music by young ukulele players, free food and a recognition of efforts to improve the environment.
Most of the activities focused on children, although many of the exhibits and activities were of interest to adults, as well.
“These are the up-and-comers who will solve our problems,” said Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino as she presented the Earth Day Conservation Award to Adam School, where 45 trees were planted on the campus.
Accepting the award, Principal Laurie Graack said 64 student family members, teachers and staff members showed up to plant the trees.
“We were able to hire students to be caretakers of the trees,” she added.
Patino also unveiled a plaque dedicating a live oak to the late Bailey Hudson, who planted the tree at the museum’s first Earth Day event in 2000.
It now stands at more than 20 feet, shading a large part of the museum’s backyard.
“He not only worked for the city of Santa Maria, but he was everywhere because he volunteered everywhere,” Patino said before presenting a pot with succulents and an elf house to Hudson’s widow, Celeste.
“This means so much to our family,” Celeste said, obviously moved by the dedication.
Not far away, children were painting rocks at the Santa Maria Public Library booth and made pine cone bird feeders at a museum-sponsored booth.
“There’s lots of cool stuff for kids to do,” said Heather Weare, who was there with Lamp Lighters Camp Fire of Santa Maria. “And they can see how they can help things out.”
The Camp Fire group brought a pair of pygmy goats and a trio of chickens that children could pet.
“They’re Easter eggers,” Weare said of the chickens that were bigger than chicks but not full grown. “When they get bigger they will lay nice blue eggs.”
“And green,” a Camp Fire member added.
Beneath Hudson’s oak, Bill Decker was displaying houses for the Western bluebird, which is declining due to loss of habitat and urbanization.
The birdhouses are handmade and provided free to people in rural and semirural areas to provide nesting areas for the bluebird.
“A lot of times, people do things for the environment but they can’t see the results,” Decker said. “With this you can see tangible results.”
A short distance down the path, children used magnifying glasses to closely observe a colony of bees in a glass-fronted enclosure.
“I caught them yesterday in Guadalupe at the bottom of a fig tree,” explained Tara Hoffmann of the Santa Maria Beekeepers Association. “They were just a ball, and I picked it up and put it in the box.”
Seeing them up close was a thrill for 8-year-old Sara Ortega.
“That was so cool,” she said as she sifted through sand at the side of the museum, looking for colorful rocks and seashells. “I wanted to see the queen. She was covered up with other bees. But that was OK.”
A highlight of the event was a half-hour performance by more than 25 elementary school students, referred to as Mr. Bigger’s Ukulele Band, who played everything from pop and folk songs to classical music for about 60 people in the museum’s amphitheater.
“I actually have three bands here,” said fourth-grade teacher Brett Bigger, explaining the Rainbows were fourth-graders, the Manos are fifth-graders and the Waves are sixth-graders.
The celebration also included booths for local organizations and businesses, free turkey dogs and veggie burgers prepared by the Kiwanis Club, homemade blackberry pie and a walking tour of historical sites in downtown Santa Maria.