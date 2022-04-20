The Santa Maria Natural History Museum will host a free Earth Day celebration on Sunday, April 24, that will include arts and crafts, a taco truck and Zoo to You experience.
Zoo to You is a live-animal education program run by the Conservation Ambassadors, a Paso Robles nonprofit and rescue zoo.
The event that is themed "Transforming Your Yard" will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Natural History Museum, 412 S. McClelland St.
Attendees will learn about the benefits of yard transformation, and an award will be presented to Susan Tuttle for her work as a naturalist with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at Los Flores Ranch.
Admission to the event will be free. Tacos, native seeds and art will be available for purchase.
For more information, visit www.smnaturalhistory.org.