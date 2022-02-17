Housing costs and availability continue to be a challenge in Santa Maria as city officials look to add 16,000 new housing units to accommodate more than 50,000 additional people by 2040.
Santa Maria must plan for those 16,000 units, as required by the state, in the housing element of its General Plan, according to Chuen Ng, director of community development for Santa Maria.
The process of updating the housing element was the focus of a housing summit Wednesday, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Homebuilders Association of the Central Coast.
“The next couple months we will be drawing up the maps,” Ng said. “This is the fun part of city planning.”
The city's housing element update must include three alternatives, which for Santa Maria include infill, annexation and a combination of the two.
The annexation portion of the plan will focus on the acquisition of land east of Highway 101. According to Ng, the goal is to avoid clogging up the city’s east-to-west corridors like Betteravia Road by not adding more westbound traffic.
Annexation, though, is unlikely to be the only solution, noted Jacob Grossman, vice president of Coastal Community Builders. There’s a need for housing now, and the annexation process can take several years, he explained.
“It can take years — five, six years — to annex a property and rezone it,” Grossman said. “In that time, we don’t know what's going to happen.”
Part of the infill planning — making more dense housing within existing city limits — already exists in Santa Maria’s Downtown Specific Plan, which Brad Vernon, of Vernon Construction, praised later in the evening in its call for the addition of upwards of 650 housing units over the next five years.
“You have to remember that downtown already has the existing infrastructure,” said Russ Levanway, executive vice president of the Regional Economic Action Coalition of the Central Coast. “Every time you build on new land, you have to add pipes and electricity. It’s much cheaper to update those things downtown.”
The housing element is the only section of the plan that gets reviewed by the state before adoption to ensure it is up to Department of Housing and Community Development standards and codes.
Before the plan can go out for review, public comment meetings must be held. The summit was considered the first, and Ng estimates the proposed maps will be ready for the public in April.
The plan is scheduled to be completed by the winter of 2023.
Housing market
The problems facing the Santa Maria housing market don’t just involve where to place future homes, as increasing demand for homes — both market rate and affordable options — continues to skyrocket in California.
“Many economic forecasts say that California should be building 150,000 units a year to keep up with demand, and haven’t done that in over a decade,” Grossman said. “Every year, we are 50,000 underbuilt.”
According to Grossman, inflation, and the pandemic, among other existing challenges, make it next to impossible to keep up. Even though the price of homes is rising — 12% in Santa Maria last year, according to the city’s quarterly budget reports — it’s not enough to make up the difference for a builder.
“Prices are going up across the board right now,” he said. “Typically, lumber is about 35% of direct construction costs, and that doubled to nearly 70% in six months last year.”
Supply chain issues are also slowing down construction times. “We’re on a six-month waiting list for kitchen appliances,” he said.
Grossman noted, “We are actively trying to pursue projects, but we are building slower and we are building more expensive.”
Vernon agreed, adding, “If construction costs continue to rise we will stop construction, because it will no longer be a profitable endeavor.”
The same problems are affecting builders who make rental units, Vernon noted.
“The state caps our rent rates at 9.5% a year,” he explained. “If we kept up with the market rate, it would be closer to 30% to 40%.”
High-paying jobs
As the cost of home construction goes up, so does the demand for the kind of jobs that can afford to pay the increased mortgages and rent.
The goal for REACH, a nonprofit designed to spur economic development along the Central Coast, is to recruit 15,000 jobs to the Central Coast by 2030, according to Levanway.
One opportunity, he noted, is the potential to build hundreds of wind turbines off the coast. REACH estimates the project could see thousands of construction jobs and at least 650 long-term positions.
“We are almost certain that it’s going to happen at this point,” Levanway said. “The real question is, 'Are we going to get those jobs, or are they going to be shipped in?'”
One barrier the area continues to run into however is housing availability. REACH noted that several local companies, including medical tech and manufacturing companies he did not name, have chosen to expand out of state rather than in Santa Maria due to a lack of housing.
As the Space Force continues to expand, Vandenberg is in the running to become the home of STARCOM — the Space Force Training and Readiness Command. The base is an important launch site, but if it’s going to be home to the branch headquarters, Vandenberg is going to need housing, according to Levanway.
“While [the Space Force] do keep a lot of the selection process close to their chest, we do know that the area got a very low grade for housing availability,” he said.
He also noted the opportunity for Vandenberg to grow as the commercial space industry grows. It is currently one of only 24 launch sites in the world that has the proper geography and infrastructure to handle launch site missions, according to his presentation.
“It’s about breaking down barriers to job creation, and housing and infrastructure are two of those barriers,” he said.