Santa Maria Museum of Flight has reopened at G. Allan Hancock Airfield after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave the museum board of directors an opportunity to make improvements to the facility.
The work included repairs to one of two hangars that contain displays of aircraft and memorabilia as well as refurbishing the Santa Maria Valley Ninety-Nines Runway of Roses garden, a project spearheaded by a local Eagle Scout candidate, a museum spokesman said.
Upgrades made by the museum board and staff included replacing the roof and some deteriorated exterior siding.
“Originally a movie prop for the 1991 Disney hit ‘The Rocketeer,’ the building houses many unique displays of local aviation interest, along with some additional props from the movie,” the spokesman said.
Those include a movie poster and a replica of the Rocketeer’s costume. Graphics painted on the building for the movie, including “Bigelow Aeronautical Corp.,” still decorate the exterior above the hangar doors.
Board members made sure the way the hangar appeared in the movie was maintained, the spokesman said.
In addition serving as a gift shop, the hangar is one of two that contain full-size aircraft, replicas and an extensive collection of model airplanes that depict the history of flight.
Twelve airplanes displayed in the two hangars include a 1929 Fleet Model 2, a Folland Gnat, a full-scale Wright 1902 Glider replica, a Stinson V-77 Reliant and a replica of the Hughes H-1 Racer used in the movie “The Aviator.”
One of the top-secret Norden bomb sights that helped the Allies win World War II is also on display.
During the repair work, the displays inside the building were taken down, covered and protected, the spokesman said. After the work was completed, they were cleaned and reinstalled on the floor of the museum, which reopened March 26.
Fly like an Eagle
Boy Scout Christopher Davis, a freshman at Righetti High School and a longtime member of Troop 87, decided to update the Ninety-Nines Runway of Roses garden as his Eagle project after consulting with Museum of Flight board member Patti Lynn.
The Runway of Roses garden, located outside the museum near the parking lot, provides information about notable female pilots from around the area beneath a large mural of local female aviators.
Christopher put together a preproject plan, created a budget, found sponsors, gathered half a dozen other Scouts to assist and coordinated several workdays.
“The entire garden was cleaned up and pruned, new rose bushes were planted, the irrigation system was repaired, fresh bark was installed in the planters,” the spokesman said.
Christopher will put together a post-project report and present it for review as his Eagle project, the museum spokesman said.
The Ninety-Nines Organization of Women Pilots was formed in 1929 by female pilots to provide mutual support and advancement in aviation.
Taking its name from the number of members, it was briefly the 86s, then the 97s and then the 99s, where the numbers stopped but the membership kept growing.
Its Santa Maria Valley Chapter of the 99s was formed in 1988.