In honor of American Heart Health Month, a Santa Maria mother is raising awareness after losing her son to congenital heart disease by recognizing other children with heart defects.
In a small ceremony Friday in the healing garden at Marian Regional Medical Center, 12 families joined together to receive gift baskets, toys and blessings. They also were given flowers from Patricia Navarrete, whose son Josiah was born with a heart defect.
"Families are not alone in this journey, and the journey doesn't end," Navarrete said. "The flowers being presented at today's ceremony are gestures of love in Josiah's honor."
Josiah died two years ago due to the defect, and Navarrete is using that experience to honor his memory, and bring joy to others dealing with the disease.
"Sometimes all you need is love," she said. "Josiah's love continues to live through all of us every day."
The 12 families honored are a part of Marian's Medically Vulnerable Pediatrics program. The MVP program provides at-home support and essential resources for children suffering from high-risk diseases.
"Our outreach to this medically vulnerable population is continuous, so we build lasting relationships with the families," said Susan Rasmussen, MVP program manager. "These families manage the ongoing care for their high-risk children, so it is especially meaningful to see them honored today."