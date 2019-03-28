The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department invites boys and girls ages 7 to 14 to the MLB Pitch, Hit and Run Baseball/Softball Skills Competition on April 7 at 1 p.m. at Elks Field, 600 S. McClelland St.
Participants will demonstrate pitching, hitting and base running abilities for accuracy, distance and speed. Boys and girls compete separately with top performers advancing to the Sectional Competition.
Registration is free, and participants can register on-site the day of the event. A participant’s age is determined as of July 17, 2019.
For more information, call 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.