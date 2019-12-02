{{featured_button_text}}

Two Santa Maria men were arrested Sunday on suspicion of felony theft after allegedly stealing from a hemp grow in Orcutt and crashing their vehicle a short time later, said Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Police responded to a report of a theft from a hemp grow near Clark Avenue and Dominion Road at 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, Zick said.

The vehicle allegedly involved in the theft fled the scene but crashed almost immediately, Zick said.

When deputies arrived, Zick said, they discovered 21-year-old Tyeshai Evans and 18-year-old Johnny Dewitt, both from Santa Maria, inside the vehicle — a 1996 Toyota 4-door sedan that was reported stolen.

The hemp taken is reported to be worth approximately $350, Zick said.

Dewitt and Evans were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on felonies that include grant theft, vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Both are out on bail, Zick said.

