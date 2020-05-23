Santa Maria Memorial Day services include masks, social distancing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Spectators at a Memorial Day service at the Santa Maria Cemetery on Saturday wore masks and practiced social distancing as volunteers placed flags at individual veteran's grave sites.

Volunteers included men and women veterans from the Band of Brothers/Echo Group nonprofit organization who gathered early Saturday morning to remember those who perished while serving on active military duty.

Despite warm, sunny weather and clear skies, the service was quiet and dignified.

The event holds particular significance to retired U.S. Air Force Capt. Mike Stadnick, 77, of Santa Maria, not only because he served but also because his birthday is May 30, which was traditionally Memorial Day up until 1970 when Congress changed the law to observe the holiday on the last Monday of the month.

Stadnick estimated he has participated in at least 2,200 Memorial Day services since the 1950s, when he was an Eagle Scout in Connecticut, and continued even after serving 24 years in the Air Force, then another 20 in civil service.

"Every veteran is my brother or my sister," Stadnick said. "They are not just veterans, and their families, to me, are part of my extended families."