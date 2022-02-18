The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety will offer free drop-in activities for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays in March.
From 3 to 5 p.m., students in grades 7 through 12 can participate in color tag, inflatable soccer games, kickball, lawn games, tie-dying and more.
The supervised after-school program will be at Buena Vista Park, located at 800 S. Pine St., on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, the program will run at Oakley Park, located at 1307 N. Western Ave.
The programming is part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, designed to expand structured activities for teens in city parks. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks department, resources and programs are offered to youths, aimed at preventing their involvement in criminal activity, drug use and gangs.
The partnership between Recreation and Parks and the Mayor's Task Force includes other efforts, such as free bus passes, field trips and the operation of the Abel Maldonado Community Center.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.