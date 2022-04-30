The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is coordinating drop-in activities for teens in Acquistapace and Veterans Memorial parks this May.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m., students in grades 7-12 are invited to Acquistapace Park, 1921 S. Western Ave., for supervised after-school programs. The programs will be at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursdays only.
Activities will include making customized succulent pots in celebration of Mother's Day, painting on canvas, making collages and experimenting with 3D assemblage art.
Participants also will have the opportunity to exercise their baseball and shot put skills, as well as play games like codeball and croquet.
The programs are part of the Pop Ups in the Park series, an initiative of the Mayor's Task Force in partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department. Resources and programs are offered to deter youth involvement in crime, drugs and gangs. Other efforts include free bus passes for teens, field trips and the maintenance of the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.