The Santa Maria Mayor's Task Force On Youth Safety is coordinating a weekend full of performing arts excursions for students in grades 7 through 12.
On May 21, teens will be transported to the Great American Melodrama in Oceano to enjoy an interactive theater production of the "Mark of El Morro," a locally written play about a college student.
The following day, students are invited to the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, where the Santa Barbara Symphony will perform a jazz concerto called "Riffing on Gershwin." The Santa Barbara venue requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID-19 tests.
Transportation to and from the events will provided from the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, 600 S. McClelland St., and shuttles will depart at 1 p.m. and return at 6 p.m. Concessions will be purchased for all participants. Preregistration is required and can be completed at www.cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The mission of the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming. In partnership with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department, programs and resources are offered to youth in order to deter their involvement in criminal activity, gangs and drug use.
For questions about the performing arts excurisions or other task force programming, questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.