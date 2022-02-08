The Santa Maria Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is hosting a free event at Boomers for teens in grades 7 through 12 from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.
Located at 2250 Preisker Lane, the amusement park includes an arcade, go-karts, miniature golf and bumper boats.
Registration for the event is required, and can be completed online. Lunch will be provided to participants. The event is part of the monthly Something Fun series, a program that coordinates free and fun activities for teens at local businesses.
The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence by providing safe and healthy programs. In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to kids to discourage criminal activity, drug use and gangs.
Efforts by the task force include coordinating free activities, field trips, job exploration and maintaining the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center at 600 McClelland St. Participants have received leadership and employment opportunities in the past.
Participants in the program may receive a free 31-day Santa Maria Regional Transit bus pass at the Recreation and Parks Department office, located at 615 McClelland St. Recipients of financial assistant programs, including students who receive free or reduced school lunches, are eligible. A parent must be present to apply.
For questions, call the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.