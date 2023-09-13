A town hall meeting to address the growing number of deaths related to fentanyl in the Santa Barbara County region, and provide information about preventing overdoses was held Tuesday night at the Foursquare Church.

Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino, who is on the board for Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley, opened the meeting by telling the gathering of about 50 people that it’s very important to “get the word out on fentanyl,” and for the public to educate themselves on its dangers.

“Back in 2021 we had 78 fentanyl deaths, in 2022 we had 117 and here we are in 2023 from just January to August there were 72,” said Patino. “So we are just seeing the rise in it more and more. You're hearing stories about how kids will take a pill which they don’t know what the pill is. Maybe they have pain and it’s got fentanyl in it or the marijuana is laced with fentanyl. We just want to educate people more and have you ask questions. We plan to do more town hall meetings.”

