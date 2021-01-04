Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino shares coronavirus message for the new year: 'Support each other in 2021'

Mayor Alice Patino released a video message Monday, urging people to continue following coronavirus guidelines set forth by Santa Barbara County and the state Department of Public Health to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
"As we enter into the new year and begin mass vaccinations and to see a return to normalcy on the horizon, we must remember that the coronavirus pandemic is not over," Mayor Patino said in the video recording.
"We must remain aware that the number of cases have seen an unfortunate increase as 2020 came to a close."
The video message stresses the need for everyone to take personal responsibility for their actions, and calls on the community to be supportive of everyone doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19.
To view archived City Council meetings, see previous public service announcements and get more information on efforts by the city of Santa Maria to stop the spread of the coronavirus visit the city's website or YouTube page, here.
See the full message below.
As 2021 begins with vaccinations and a post-Christmas virus surge, Mayor Alice Patino reminds each of us to continue taking precautions to slow the spread of #COVID19 in #SantaMaria. City employees continue to serve the public. We all need to support each other. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/7Y253zhQZx— cityofsantamariaPIO (@City_SantaMaria) January 4, 2021
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
