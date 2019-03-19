A Santa Maria man reported missing from an Orcutt group home was seriously injured early Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle while walking on Highway 101.
Just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol Officers responded to reports of a male pedestrian walking on the southbound shoulder of Highway 101, just north of Stowell Road. Officer Efrem Moore said that, for unknown reasons, the pedestrian walked directly into the flow of traffic, where he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Justin Watson, 45, of Arroyo Grande.
Officers identified the pedestrian as George Whiting, 32, of Santa Maria. Whiting was treated on scene for a broken arm and abrasions to his head before he was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Moore said that prior to the collision, CHP was notified of a man walking southbound in the northbound center divider of Highway 101, just south of Main Street. Officers responded to the location but were unable to locate any individual.
He also noted that on Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office received a missing persons report for Whiting, who had reportedly walked away from the Casa Del Mar Group Home in Orcutt.
Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the collision.