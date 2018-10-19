After picking up lunch at a McDonald’s drive-thru Tuesday, Santa Maria resident Lorenzo Gomez said he grabbed a handful of french fries, placed them in his mouth and noticed the texture was off. He spit out what he'd been eating and said he saw a Band-Aid mixed into the fries.
Gomez, who manages a warehouse in Santa Maria, said he visits the McDonald’s located at 2280 Skyway Drive usually once or twice a week during his lunch break.
“I spit it out and it was this beige-colored thing — one really, really greasy chewed-up Band-Aid,” he said of his experience Tuesday.
Gomez immediately called the store and was told they would investigate what happened. After calling the store back and hearing what he believed was an employee hanging up on him, Gomez chose to post the experience on Facebook.
“I was infuriated at the time,” Gomez said, adding that in retrospect he couldn’t be 100-percent sure he had been hung up on.
Contacted by the Santa Maria Times, a McDonald’s employee said the restaurant would not comment on the incident. McDonald's corporate offices did not respond to requests for comment.
Gomez's post soon went viral, and by Friday a post by Gomez’s sister about his experience had received 429 shares and more than 100 comments, most of which expressed extreme disgust over the incident.
Gomez returned to the McDonald’s on Wednesday and said he was told they had identified the employee whose Band-Aid had fallen into his french fries.
“The manager and the girl both apologized,” he said. “They sounded sincere. They asked me to take the post down, and I did. But it had already gone viral.”
He added that he was given a refund and $25 gift card, "which I didn't really want, but they insisted."
"Because all this happened, I lost taste for all the food," Gomez said. "I gave the gift card to a co-worker.”
According to Gomez, McDonald’s staff members told him they failed to wear gloves or use highly noticeable blue-colored Band-Aids because they had gotten too busy.
Though several commenters on social media suggested that Gomez contact the county Health Department, Gomez said he wasn’t interested in filing a complaint and just hoped that the restaurant staff would be more careful when handling food.
“I’m not looking for compensation,” Gomez said. “I just want to make sure that mistakes like this don’t happen again. It's unfortunately happened, but it shouldn't happen.”
According to inspection results from the Santa Barbara Department of Public Health, the McDonald’s location on Skyway Drive has not had any major code violations since 2007 — the first year results were posted online. The most recent inspection was in April 2017.
Gomez also noted that the kitchen was clean when he returned Wednesday. “It did not look sloppy,” he said. “It looked like a well-managed workplace.”
Gomez added, however, that he wouldn’t return and that he’s no longer interested in eating McDonald’s food. He's also going to get tested for hepatitis, he said, in the event the Band-Aid had any blood on it.
Although Gomez does not know what consequences the employee faced, he doesn't believe she should be fired. “I’m not trying to ruin anyone’s life,” he said.
For the time being, Gomez said he has kept the Band-Aid in a container in his car, in the event McDonald’s management complains about him damaging their reputation.
Gomez said he hopes that this experience will make the McDonald’s staff take food handling and safety more seriously going forward.
“Hopefully, they’ll be wearing the right-color bandage and putting gloves on, at the very least,” he said.