Santa Maria man returns Kobe Bryant jersey to mother of teenager killed in 2007

Castillo was in possession of Osorno’s No. 8 Bryant jersey when he died and said he has sought to return it to his family ever since, although a reminder wouldn’t come until more than a decade later following the death of the basketball great on Jan. 26.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other passengers, were killed after their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain in Calabasas.

Bryant played his entire 20-season professional career as a shooting guard with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five NBA championships along the way.

His death shocked fans, including Castillo, who was prompted to find Osorno's family and return the jersey.

Osorno and Castillo became acquainted while living at the same apartment complex near the McDonald's restaurant on East Newlove Drive, according to Castillo.

One night, Castillo hosted a UFC party at his home and invited Osorno, who ended up leaving his Bryant jersey behind. Castillo moved to a different home but kept the jersey in storage.

The morning of April 30, 2007, Castillo encountered Osorno again as they waited in line at Dino's Liquor and Deli on the corner of Main Street and College Drive. Castillo reminded Osorno he still had his jersey.