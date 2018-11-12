A two-vehicle crash in southern San Luis Obispo County on Saturday night left one person dead and another with major injuries.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., crews from Cal Fire and the California Highway Patrol's San Luis Obispo division were dispatched to reports of a crash on South Thompson Avenue, just north of Highway 166.
According to CHP, 62-year-old John Ricker, of Arroyo Grande, attempted to turn left from a complete stop on Wineman Road when he struck an oncoming Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 42-year-old Santa Maria man. Ricker reportedly did not see the oncoming motorcycle, which was traveling at an unknown rate of speed, when he pulled out in front of the vehicle.
The male motorcyclist and his passenger, a 41-year-old woman also from Santa Maria, slammed into the left side of Ricker's Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and were ejected.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center with major injuries. Ricker sustained no injuries in the incident.
Names of the male motorcyclist and his female passenger have yet to be released. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.