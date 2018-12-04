A 45-year-old Santa Maria man died in a head-on crash Tuesday morning just south of Guadalupe, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 6:15 a.m., CHP officers and crews from the Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe fire departments responded to reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Brown and Betteravia roads. Upon arrival, officers located a Honda sedan and Chevrolet pickup with extensive front end damage.
Francisco Mejia, the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene after reportedly colliding with the pickup driven Enrique Cervantes, 62, of Guadalupe.
According to the CHP, Mejia was driving westbound on Betteravia Road at an unknown rate of speed as Cervantes traveled eastbound at approximately 45 to 50 mph. As the pair approached the Brown Road intersection, Mejia turned his vehicle to the left, directly into the path of Cervantes' pickup.
Cervantes applied the brakes an an attempt to slow his vehicle but ultimately collided with the front of Mejia's Honda. Both vehicles came to rest within the intersection.
Mejia was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Cervantes was not injured as a result of the collision.
No arrests were made in the incident.